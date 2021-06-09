Watch Pink’s former high school choir pay tribute to singer with moving performance

Singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Pop singer Pink said she was moved to tears after a gripping performance from the choir at her former Pennsylvania high school.

The choir at Central Bucks High School-West performed “What About Us,” Pink’s 2017 anthem that was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards. Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, attended the school during her teen years before breaking through as a pop superstar.

“Alecia, we walked the same halls. We shared the same school,” the choir wrote in a message that preceded the performance. “And because of you, we are filled with hope, dreams and the power to be our own kind of perfect!”

The performance featured two female soloists, sisters Sierra and Anna Shea Safran, and the rest of the choir provided backup vocals. The video was overlaid with high school pictures of Pink, including her 1996 choir photo.

Dr. Joseph Ohrt — Pink’s former high school choir teacher — conducted the performance.

Pink shouted out Ohrt and the choir in a tweet Monday.

“His famous quote to me was ‘Alecia, it’s NOT a solo’, but I (love) this and it brought me to tears!!!!!!” Pink wrote. “You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.”

Boosted by Pink’s tweet, the video has more than 99,000 views since it was posted Monday.

The Central Bucks School District also shared video of the performance on Facebook. Commenters called the video “absolutely amazing” and “very inspiring.”