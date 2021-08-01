Teen dies after being found downriver from his stuck kayak, Tennessee officials say

Officials in Tennessee say they’re investigating the death of a teen whose kayak was found pinned against a tree on a river Saturday.

The 15-year-old was last seen on a sit-on-top kayak behind a group of 20 people who were kayaking and tubing along the Hiwassee River on Saturday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WBIR.

The group later found the teen downriver, officials tell WTVC. He was unresponsive and away from his kayak.

His kayak was later found pinned against a large, downed tree, WTVC reports.

First responders from multiple agencies were called to the Quinn Springs area around 4:45 p.m. about the overturned kayak, WRCB reports.

Officials say the teen was taken to a hospital in Etowah, where he was pronounced dead, WTVC reports.

No other information about the incident has been released, and officials say they are still investigating.

The Hiwassee River runs 55 miles through southeastern Tennessee. It’s a popular spot for tubing, kayaking, rafting and fishing, according to Outdoor Chattanooga.