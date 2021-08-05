Bojangles joins the crowded chicken sandwich war with its own ‘cluckin’ sandwich

Beloved chain Bojangles has added a new chicken sandwich to its menu, cementing its spot among competitors in the so-called chicken sandwich wars. Bojangles

Bojangles is upgrading its chicken game with the launch of an all-new fried chicken sandwich.

The Charlotte-based chicken chain teased the debut of its new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich last month, cementing its spot among competitors in the so-called chicken sandwich wars. Chicken lovers can get their first taste of the hand-breaded sandwich, which hit menus on Monday.

We can say with confidence that Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin’ good you know it could only be Bojangles,” Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles, said in a statement.

BREAKING NEWS Bojangles Chef Marshall Scarborough has made an official statement addressing the rumors about our NEW Chicken Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/t6yVkYl8rN — Bojangles (@Bojangles) July 27, 2021

The new sandwich costs $3.99 and features a seasoned fried chicken breast topped with a zesty mayonnaise and thick-cut dill pickles, all nestled between a buttered, toasted bun. It’s similar, and simpler, than the Cajun chicken sandwich currently offered on Bojangles menu; that one also has a fried chicken breast but comes with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Customers looking for a healthier option can opt for the grilled version.

Kicking off in 2019, the so-called chicken sandwich wars has spawned a host of new chicken options from fast-food chains including Popeyes, KFC, Burger King and even Taco Bell.

Fans can order the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich in-store, online or on the new Bojangles App.

Find your nearest Bojangles here.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER