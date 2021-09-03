Driver with 57 warrants crashes into 2 homes, gets pulled from burning car, NC cops say

A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after crashing into two homes and getting pulled out of a burning car, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

A 27-year-old North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after crashing into two homes and getting pulled out of a burning car, authorities said. according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaren Jamar Hopkins-Benton, who has 57 arrest warrants, appeared unconscious while sitting at a green light near the Interstate 40 off-ramp at Maple Avenue in Burlington on Aug. 29, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Burlington police officers tried to wake up Hopkins-Benton before he reversed his car and drove “at a high rate of speed” going north on Maple Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hopkins-Benton was pursued by officers before he crashed his car into two homes Maple Avenue and his car burst into flames. Officers managed to pull him out from the burning car and put out the fire, authorities said.

Hopkins-Benton was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center on Wednesday after being released from Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, the sheriff’s office said.

Hopkins-Benton is facing multiple charges, including “one count of speeding over 45 mph, one count of fleeing to elude arrest, one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count of driving while license revoked, and two counts of injury to real property,” the sheriff’s said.

His bail is set at $112,500, police said.

