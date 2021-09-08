School bus carrying 40 kids gets hit by BMW that burst into flames, Georgia cops say

A DeKalb County school bus carrying 40 students had to be evacuated after a car collided with it early Wednesday, Georgia authorities say. Screengrab from Brookhaven Police Department on Facebook. Photo by @rahulbal on Twitter

A Georgia roadway was blocked in both directions early Wednesday after a fiery crash involving a school bus full of students, local authorities say.

The incident unfolded around 8:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven, a city about 10 miles northeast of Atlanta.

A 2013 BMW was attempting to exit a business and crossed the northbound lanes to go southbound, Brookhaven police said in a news release. The driver failed to yield, however, and collided with a DeKalb County school bus carrying 40 kids, according to police.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames. The charred remnants landed near a center median of the busy roadway, photos show.

Brookhaven: Vehicle fire involving a school bus shutsdown all lanes in both directions on Buford Hwy Connector/Buford Hwy NB/SB between North Cliff Valley Way and Briarwood Rd NE. Use alt route. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/FW5G9trTsN — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) September 8, 2021

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the bus was headed to Sequoyah Middle School at the time of the accident. The students were quickly evacuated and given alternate transportation to school.

“At this time, we do not believe that any of the children were injured as a result of the crash or fire,” Lt. David Snively told WSB-TV in a statement. “The occupants of the vehicle that struck the bus are injured.”

Authorities cited the BMW’s driver, who was not identified in the release, for failure to yield while entering/crossing a roadway.

All lanes of Buford Highway were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER