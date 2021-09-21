Joyriders find ‘free car’ with keys inside — and body in back, Mississippi sheriff says

Joyriders reported finding a body in a car, Mississippi officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men went for a joyride in a “free car” — and found a body in the back, a Mississippi sheriff said.

Now, officials are trying to figure out how a dead man ended up in the car, Byron Swilley, sheriff of Copiah County, told McClatchy News in a phone interview Tuesday.

Officials said the two joyriders made the gruesome discovery after they spotted an abandoned car along a road in Byram, a city roughly 10 miles south of Jackson. The men told deputies the vehicle had a sign that said “free car,” and the keys were inside.

But after they drove south to Copiah County, they took a closer look at the car and discovered a body, Swilley said.

One of the men reported the discovery to the sheriff’s office, which said it responded to Mississippi Highway 27 early Sunday. Officials identified the deceased man as 34-year-old Anthony McCrillis.

Coroner Ellis Stuart said McCrillis had died a few days earlier and that he was found with no clothes, WLBT reported. David Errington, chief of the Byram Police Department, told the TV station that surveillance video showed the 34-year-old was alive late Friday.

The Byram Police Department is still investigating McCrillis’ death and is awaiting autopsy results, Swilley said. As of Tuesday morning, he said the men who had been in the car weren’t facing charges.

“We believe that ... the body was already in the car when the two individuals took possession of it,” Swilley said.

A representative from the Byram Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday morning.

