Funky ‘masterpiece’ home from 1950s lists in Dallas. But it’s gonna need a little work

A rare gem in the real estate world has popped up on the Dallas market, and it’s a style that not a lot of people have an extensive knowledge about. It’s called a Ju-Nel, and there are only around 50 of them in existence, D Magazine reports.

And this A-frame model is available for $600,000.

“Extraordinary opportunity to rehabilitate and revitalize an authentic Ju-Nel Midcentury Modern masterpiece, perched at the end of a quiet cul-de sac on a breathtaking .97 acre lot! “ the listing on Realtor.com says. “Fabulous A-frame living area overlooks large deck, north-facing the creek.”

This particular five-bedroom, three-bath house is a little bit of fixer-upper and is referred to as a “down-to-the-studs project” for the right person.

Inside, the kitchen comes with an island and corian countertops, while one of the two primary bedrooms comes with a “funky mid-mod fireplace and balcony.”

According to CultureMap Dallas, the Ju-Nel type of design was created by Lyle Rowley and Jack Wilson, and were considered ahead of their time thanks to their open floor plan and energy efficiency.

The name comes from a combination of the pair’s wives, Julie and Nelda, D Magazine says.

“Their mid-century approach to home design proved timeless,” D Magazine said about Rowley and Wilson’s creation. “Art enthusiasts and conservationists live in them now just as they did at the time they were built.”

