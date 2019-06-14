Trump officials, including Ivanka, to visit Charlotte for workforce development event

Ivanka Trump promotes child tax credit at Capitol Hill Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25.

Two high-level Trump administration officials are coming to Charlotte next week.

Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father President Donald Trump, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be in town Tuesday, June 18 for an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting and other events, according to a White House official. They are co-chairs of the board.

The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board was created last year by executive order “to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education.” The meeting will take place at the Foundation for the Carolinas.

Trump will also tour Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub with Siemens USA’s CEO, Barbara Humpton, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other members of the board. Humpton met with President Trump in the White House in March as part of the first meeting of the board.

Siemens has nearly 1,700 employees in the Charlotte region, according to the company. Siemens produces generators and gas and steam turbines for power generation in Charlotte.

“As every industry is being revolutionized by digital technologies, across the country and here in Charlotte there is a growing need for highly skilled workers in every enterprise,” Ross said in a statement. “We are here to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing our nation — workforce development — which is a core part of President Trump’s agenda.”

Humpton said her company’s Charlotte Energy Hub was home to its first apprenticeship program, which has expanded to nine states.

“Our apprenticeship initiative is just one of the many investments Siemens is making to expand U.S. education and training opportunities, including our recent pledge to reach more than 75,000 workers and students over the next five years through these efforts,” Humpton said in a statement.

Trump and other members of the board will attend a dinner hosted by Lyles.

Ivanka Trump last visited the Charlotte area in October, when she was in Mooresville for two events, including one with NASCAR drivers and officials, and traveled to Eastern North Carolina to see Hurricane Florence recovery work.

Charlotte will host the Republican National Convention next year where President Trump is expected to be re-nominated for his second term.