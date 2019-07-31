County property tax bills are coming out this month. Here’s how to pay them.

Charlotte residents receive revaluations Mecklenburg County owners received their new tax values for the first time in eight years with notices being mailed on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The median increase for residential property was 43% with commercial property at 77%. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mecklenburg County owners received their new tax values for the first time in eight years with notices being mailed on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The median increase for residential property was 43% with commercial property at 77%.

Around two-thirds of property owners will find their tax bill surged since last year when Mecklenburg County sends out nearly 400,000 property tax bills to residents and business owners by the end of this month.

County taxes on real property, individual personal property and business personal property are due by Sept. 1, and must be paid by Jan. 6, 2020, to avoid interest fees.

How to pay 2019 property taxes

You can pay your bill at http://MeckNC.gov/paytax using a credit card, debit card or eCheck.

You can also make a credit card, debit card or eCheck payment via phone by calling 1-800-994-1026.

To pay using a physical check or money order, mail it and a payment stub using the return envelope that accompanied the tax bill.

You can also make cash, money order or check payments in person at the Tax Collector’s Office at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 3000, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All checks should be made payable to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector.

Those with mortgage escrow accounts will have their real property tax bills sent directly to the mortgage holder for payment, with the owner receiving a property tax notification from the Tax Collector’s Office.

Why the tax hike?

The county has said it estimates tax increases for around 65% of residential properties and 70% of commercial properties.

The county said that real estate tax bills were based on the tax values established on the 2019 revaluation, which determined the median increase in value for residential properties rose 43% since 2011. Commercial property values saw a median increase of 77%.

Mecklenburg County commissioners passed a $2 billion budget in June that set the tax rate at 61.69 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate is 2 cents higher than what the county would need to bring in the same amount of money it did last year.

The Charlotte City Council’s budget lowered the city’s tax rate to 34.81 cents per $100 of assessed value. This is a revenue neutral rate, allowing the city to bring in the same amount of money it did last year. But because the revaluation revealed such a steep rise in property values, most property owners will still pay more in taxes to the city as well.

Tax relief assistance

The Mecklenburg County Assessor’s office also offers other tax relief assistance programs for elderly or disabled residents. These homestead tax exclusions must be reapplied to annually between Jan. 1 and June 1.

However, the office can accept applications after June 1 if they are approved by the Board of Equalization and Review.

Qualifying individuals may receive an exclusion of either $25,000 or 50% of the taxable value of their residence, whichever is greater. More details about the available programs can be found https://bit.ly/2T4UP3b or by calling the Tax Office at 704-336-7600.

Charlotte residents 65 and older may also qualify for the city’s Aging in Place program, which can help ease growing tax burdens that could force them to move homes. For more information on Aging in Place, visit https://charlottenc.gov/HNS/Housing/Homeowners/Pages/Aging-In-Place.aspx or contact Cherie Grant at Cherie.Grant@ci.charlotte.nc.us.