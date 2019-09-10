Early voting results: Incumbents out front in Charlotte City Council races

Election Day brought voters out across Charlotte for primaries and the 9th district special election Voters across Charlotte and the region went to the polls to vote in local party primaries, while others, in the now infamous 9th District, voted on who to send to Congress. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Voters across Charlotte and the region went to the polls to vote in local party primaries, while others, in the now infamous 9th District, voted on who to send to Congress.

Early, unofficial results from the Charlotte City Council primary election showed Democratic incumbents running for at-large seats in a close contest, with Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera having the most votes so far.

There are four at-large seats on the council, with five incumbents running for re-election and two newcomers on the Democratic ballot. Council members Julie Eiselt and James Mitchell are the other at-large incumbents. Council member LaWana Mayfield, currently representing District 3, ran for re-election this year in the at-large race.

One Republican, newcomer Joshua Richardson, will be on the fall ballot for an at-large seat.

Unofficial results from early voting, posted at 8:10 p.m. on the Board of Elections website, showed Winston with nearly 19% of the vote so far and Ajmera with 17%. Those results were of only 9% of total ballots cast.

Precinct-by-precinct results from Election Day were not yet available.

Three incumbents running in contested primaries Tuesday were leading in early unofficial results. There was no primary in District 6, where only one Democrat and only one Republican filed.

In District 2, where there was no incumbent, Democrat Malcolm Graham had absentee and early voting lead of nearly 1,400 votes. There are four Democrats running in District 2, including Antoinette (Toni) Green, Jessica Davis and Jeremy Arey. The winner will face Republican Jacob Robinson in November.

In District 3, early voting results showed candidates Victoria Watlington and Terry Brown nearly tied, with Watlington holding a slight lead. A third candidate, Caleb Theodros, trailed.

In District 4, six Democrats are running, with early voting results showing Renee Perkins Johnson in the lead. The winner will face Republican Brandon Pierce in November.