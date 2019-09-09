Mike Pence lands in Charlotte, campaigns for Bishop in tight Congressional race

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte to deliver a "get out the vote" message with 9th district candidate Dan Bishop ahead of the election on Sept. 10. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte to deliver a "get out the vote" message with 9th district candidate Dan Bishop ahead of the election on Sept. 10.

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Charlotte Monday morning and greeted onlookers at the airport.

Pence arrived around 11 a.m. in Air Force Two. He met with Dan Bishop, Republican running in a special election for N.C.’s 9th Congressional District. Aboard the plane, Pence was also briefed on the recovery efforts and impact of Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina over the weekend.

Pence and Bishop waved to a crowd of people gathered near the tarmac, including some military service members. The vice president shook hands and took some selfies with onlookers.

After that, Pence visited a phone bank set up inside a hotel on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte. There, he made phone calls to potential voters and asked for them to support Bishop in the special election.

Pence was scheduled to speak later Monday at an event for Bishop at Wingate University.

President Donald Trump will also campaign for Bishop on Monday at a rally planned at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.