Trump and allies blitz 9th District on last, frenzied day of tight congressional race

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte to deliver a "get out the vote" message with 9th district candidate Dan Bishop ahead of the election on Sept. 10.

The president and vice president campaigned across North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District Monday on Monday, the frenzied, final day of a special election widely seen not only as razor-close but a possible harbinger of 2020.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to rally supporters in Fayetteville Monday night for Republican Dan Bishop. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to join him after appearing with Bishop before 550 enthusiastic supporters at Wingate University.

Meanwhile, Democrat Dan McCready urged fellow veterans in Fayetteville to help him get out the vote.

McCready and Bishop were in the final stage of a special election that’s garnered national attention and money. Only one other special House election in U.S. history has seen more in outside spending than the nearly $11 million spent in the 9th District.

Trump won the district by nearly 12 points in 2016. But polls show the race is a toss-up. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Allen Smith of the Green Party are also running.

Dan McCready at Fayetteville’s Blue Moon Cafe. Annie Ma

Some have seen the election as a test of Trump’s strength in a state he carried in 2016 and which is expected to be a battleground again in 2020. National reporters have swarmed into the district for an election that Pence told supporters at Wingate “has implications all across America.”

“In just 1 day, we will either win this critical district, or put President Trump’s America First agenda, our efforts to take back the House, and our country’s future at stake,” Pence wrote in a fundraising email Monday.

Also speaking at Wingate, Bishop cast the election as “a stark choice between freedom and opportunity and socialism.”

McCready spokesman Matt Fried said the candidate’s response “is exactly what we did today in Fayetteville: Stand with a bipartisan group of vets. They care about putting our country first.”

Pence said Bishop reflects the values of the district. He touted what he described as Trump’s accomplishments, including a 2017 tax cut. He said McCready would be “one more vote for Nancy Pelosi.”

In hailing Trump’s immigration policies, Pence criticized Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s August veto of a bill that would have required North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents. McCready supported the governor’s veto.

Vice President Mike Pence with Dan Bishop inside a campaign phone bank in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2019. Xavier Wang xwang@mcclatchy.com

The vice president said that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden had released Luis Pineda-Ancheta, an immigrant who had illegally re-entered the U.S. and who had been arrested on charges related to domestic violence. ICE asked McFadden to keep Pineda-Ancheta in jail until they could pick him up — a request that was ignored — and arrested him a day later.

McFadden, who as a policy does not honor such requests, has repeatedly said that it falls to a magistrate or a judge, not him or his deputies, on whether to release an inmate from jail.

“Instead of being deported these criminals are being released here in North Carolina,” Pence said.

Trump himself has tweeted that McCready believes in open borders. Fact checkers have rated that claim false.

‘Country first’

At the kickoff to a canvassing event with veterans in Fayetteville, McCready talked about healthcare, education and investment in Eastern North Carolina. A former Marine, he drew on his own military experience in which he said no one cared about race or party and instead focused on putting the country first, a value he said is missing in Washington.

He alluded to the reason for the special election: findings of election fraud in Bladen County that nullified the 2018 election, where he trailed Republican Mark Harris by 905 votes on Election Day.

“This has been a campaign where we face politics at its worst,” McCready said. “We faced politics at its worst in Bladen County, where we saw them steal absentee ballots from voters doorsteps and target the elderly and African Americans and Native Americans.”

Dan McCready greets Democratic State Sen. Kirk deViere in Fayetteville.

McCready said that in the last 24 hours before the race, he was focused on reaching as many voters as possible, regardless of party. “This is an old school grassroots campaign, and we’re talking with Democrats, independents and Republicans to share our message of working together to lower healthcare costs and strengthen public schools.”

As Trump and Pence campaign for Bishop, McCready said this special election is not about Washington but about what matters to voters here in North Carolina.

“There’s only one person in this race who has served our country in uniform, who has already fought to keep our country safe, and it ain’t Dan Bishop,” he said,

Outside money

Outside spending favored Bishop nearly 2-1 over McCready, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics. That helped offset what had been McCready’s fundraising advantage.

But a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Monday much of its $5 million investment was under the radar.

The DCCC decided “to quietly invest in the race... and avoid an air war that would nationalize the race,” spokesman Cole Leiter said in a news release. Democrats believe that one reason they lost a special election in Georgia two years ago was because of all the national support — and money — garnered by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Conservative Bill Kristol, now a visiting fellow at Davidson College and frequent Trump critic, said Monday the president may expect Bishop to win and wants to share in the spotlight if he does. But if Bishop loses despite the administration’s investment of time and attention, “Then you could imagine things may be quite different in 2020 than they were in 2016,” Kristol said.

Trump voters

Even before Trump arrived in Fayetteville, it was clear his involvement is important to many Bishop voters. One was George Digh, 66, of Mint Hill.

Standing in line at Wingate to hear Pence, he said he was attending his first political rally. He supports Bishop because “he’s a disciple of Donald Trump.”

And Ann Hamilton of Monroe said she just wants to vote Republican. “We could lose our freedom of religion if Democrats get in office,” said Hamilton, 85. “Plus they’re murdering babies.”