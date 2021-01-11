Charlotte council member announces sudden retirement after taking construction job

Charlotte city council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell announced his sudden retirement early Monday. Mitchell was a candidate for mayor in 2014.

At-large Charlotte City Council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell announced his sudden retirement early Monday — a week after stirring controversy over his new role as co-owner and president of a construction company.

Mitchell is slated to take the helm of general contractor and construction management firm RJ Leeper, which was recently purchased by Bright Hope Capital LLC, a new company created by a group of local business leaders. Bright Hope’s primary investors are Hugh McColl, former Bank of America CEO, and Malcomb Coley and Lloyd Yates, current and former leaders at EY and Duke Energy, respectively.

They say Bright Hope will acquire and operate Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses like RJ Leeper to help them expand. But shortly after the announcement last week, questions arose about Mitchell’s role.

City attorney Patrick Baker told WFAE and the Charlotte Ledger newsletter that he has not been involved with a situation where a city official owned a company that conducted business with the city.

In a statement to reporters later that day, Baker said he was speaking in general about his experience managing possible city council conflicts.

“I have determined this is in the best interest of me, the company and the city that I step aside from my position today,” Mitchell told his colleagues Monday. “This was a tough decision to make because serving the citizens of Charlotte for 20 years has been my great honor.”

Ethics policy

City ethics policy prevents officials from using their position for personal benefit.

Mitchell told the Observer last week that he would recuse himself from voting on anything involving RJ Leeper, and that the firm’s vice president would handle city projects. The company is working on public projects like the Charlotte Convention Center and Charlotte Douglas International Airport expansions.

During City Council’s Monday retreat, Mitchell said his retirement is effective at 5 p.m Monday. Mayor Vi Lyles and city manager Marcus Jones have officially received his resignation letter, he said.

Mitchell, who’s served on the council for two decades, started as the District 2 representative. Mitchell, a Democrat, was serving his third term as an at-large member. He previously served as the District 2 representative from 1999 to 2013.

He chairs the Council’s Workforce and Business Development, which in recent months has created recovery programs to aid local business amid the coronavirus pandemic and disburse federal CARES money.

Mitchell is a native Charlottean and graduate of West Charlotte High School. He’s also a manager at JE Dunn Construction Company — a role that’s spurred concerns over conflict of interest as Charlotte leaders vied for a Major League Soccer team.

Mitchell drew controversy over a taxpayer-funded trip to Detroit sports facilities for personal gain in 2018. But in an interview with the Observer, Mitchell called the trip a “fact-finding mission for me,” ahead of potential changes to the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

During Mitchell’s announcement Monday, Lyles and Council members gave Mitchell a standing ovation at the Government Center. The mayor said Mitchell’s efforts — including his focus on small, minority and women-owned business — will be recognized at a later ceremony.

“When you see people gravitate toward him, that infectious smile and that support for the love of the city is clear,” Lyles said.