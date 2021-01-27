Politics & Government
Charlotte has an open City Council seat — 143 people say they want the job
The city of Charlotte received 143 applicants for a vacant at-large City Council seat, officials said this week, following the abrupt resignation of James “Smuggie” Mitchell. The current council is expected to select an applicant next Monday, a temporary appointment until an election is held.
Mitchell announced he would step down earlier this month after taking a job with a private construction company. The job drew controversy over potential conflicts of interest, as the firm, RJ Leeper, has a number of contracts with the city and other public entities.
The long list of applicants hoping to succeed Mitchell includes people who have previously held public office or ran unsuccessful for elected office in Charlotte. It also includes a number of advocates for issues like racial justice, air quality and transportation. The list includes people from the K12 education realm and Charlotteans who volunteer or work with marginalized populations, including people who are homeless.
Because Charlotte has partisan elections, Mitchell’s replacement must be a registered Democrat, according to city rules. And the person who is appointed must also be at least 21 years old, a Charlotte resident and qualified to vote in City Council elections.
The city said in a press release it is vetting candidates today to determine who meets the criteria and expects to provide an updated list. Some of the 143 applicants may be deemed ineligible.
The applicants include former candidates such as Jessica Davis, who ran for the District 3 seat now held by Malcolm Graham, Joel Odom who ran for mayor and Gina Navarrete who challenged and lost to District 6 incumbent Tariq Bokhari. Former District 4 representative Greg Phipps also applied.
Mitchell’s replacement will serve until the end of his term in December. In November, there will be an election for the at-large seat, and District 1 Representative Larken Egleston said this week that he will run. Former City Council member LaWana Mayfield has also said she’s running for the at-large seat.
Following a public forum for the candidates Friday, City Council will vote to appoint the new at-large member on Monday. A swearing-in ceremony will be held Feb. 2 with the mayor and city clerk, and a more formal event will take place Feb. 8, city attorney Patrick Baker has said.
Who applied for the open Charlotte seat:
