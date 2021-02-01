Charlotte City Council filled its open at-large seat. Here’s who they picked.

The Charlotte City Council hosted a public forum on Friday to hear from candidates for the council seat vacated by former member James “Smuggie” Mitchell. The council will choose a new member on Monday from over 100 applicants. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Greg Phipps, the Charlotte City Council’s District 4 representative, will temporarily fill a vacant at-large seat, replacing longtime Council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell.

Mayor Vi Lyles cast the tie-breaking vote in a contentious appointment process Monday night after Phipps and the other nominee, Jessica Davis, each received five votes from Council members.

Phipps, a former U.S. Treasury Department bank regulator, is slated to be sworn in Tuesday, followed by a formal ceremony next week.

City Council member Malcolm Graham nominated Phipps, who told Graham he would not run for election this fall.

“I trust Mr. Phipps on his word,” Graham said.

He said Phipps would bolster cohesion on City Council, which has struggled to galvanize consensus on a range of problems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phipps was picked from 143 applicants with experience in racial justice, air quality, transportation, homelessness and education, among other pressing local issues. Officials said 107 of the applicants were eligible to be considered, based on their age, residence in Charlotte and voter registration as a Democrat.

Mitchell, who chaired the Council’s Workforce and Business Development Committee, announced his sudden resignation last month, just moments into the Council’s annual budget retreat. He’s now the co-owner and president of construction management firm RJ Leeper, which contracts with the city and other public entities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.