Let more fans watch outdoor high school sports in person, NC lawmakers say

Charlotte Country Day, in white, plays against Charlotte Christian in the first half of a high school football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Three Republican state senators filed a bill Thursday to expand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s limits on how many people can attend high school sporting events held outside.

Under Cooper’s current coronavirus executive orders, only 100 people can attend outdoor high school sporting events.

Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sens. Danny Britt, Vicki Sawyer and Todd Johnson, would let sporting facilities increase their capacity to 40%, rather than just 100 people.

In a news release, the senators said this would allow family members of athletes to watch their games in person.

The senators also sent a letter to Cooper asking him to amend his executive order so there would be no need for the bill.

A separate bill filed by senators would expand capacity to 50% for outdoor high school sporting events in seven counties — Anson, Iredell, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Union and Yadkin. It is a local bill, which means it does not need the governor’s signature to become law.

Both bills say that if a facility doesn’t have an approved fire code capacity, facilities can allow up to seven people for every 1,000 square feet.

A third bill filed in the House would apply the same capacity changes to Union County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

