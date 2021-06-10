Cooper planning cash drawing for vaccinated North Carolinians. Here’s how it would work.

Larry Phifer, left, shakes Gov. Roy Cooper’s hand at a StarMed vaccination clinic in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce Thursday afternoon a cash drawing for people who get the coronavirus vaccine.

In an email obtained by The News & Observer, Cooper asked his fellow elected officials on the Council of State to approve a $1 million cash prize to be given to four people drawn every two weeks over eight weeks.

The council’s response is due by noon.

On the same dates, another four randomized drawings will happen to award teenagers $125,000 college scholarships.

Anyone over 18 who has received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and at that time was a resident of North Carolina is eligible for the $1 million prize.

The same rules apply for the scholarship for those between 12 and 17 years old and the money must be used at a post-secondary education institute.

The document sent to the Council of State warns that the Department of Health and Human Resources is compiling the list of entrants but may not have access to vaccine records collected by the Department of Defense, Veterans’ Administration, Indian Health Service and other organizations in time for the drawing.

Legislative leader on board

The News & Observer first learned about the plan when Senate leader Phil Berger alluded to the drawing in an interview following the Senate session Wednesday but without specifics.

WRAL first reported the plans for the drawing Wednesday evening.

One of North Carolina’s top elected Democrats confirmed that Cooper was working on a plan to launch the drawing but was still working on logistics.

The News & Observer also reached out to House Speaker Tim Moore, who confirmed that the governor called him for his opinion.

“He called me yesterday and I think he mentioned it to Phil (Berger) as well, just to ask and he wanted to get our reaction and see if we had any problem with it,” Moore, a Republican, said. “I thought it was just fine.”

Moore said other states have done this and it has increased the number of people being vaccinated.

Moore said, “Apparently there’s some federal funds that have been sent to the state that can be used for this purpose so it’s not going to affect the state funds at all.”

Cooper’s office declined to confirm a drawing was in the works, but a spokesperson said the governor’s 3 p.m. news conference would be “announcing the next phase of incentives for the vaccine.”

