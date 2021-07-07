Deal may restore $56M to CMS budget after spat with Meck leaders 

Mecklenburg’s budget withheld $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2021 but it could be restored if district and county leaders reach a deal over how to track and address achievement gaps for disadvantaged students. Photo from cafeteria at older Collinswood Language Academy building in 2017. The Charlotte Observer

Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders appear close to resolution over the millions of dollars county leaders have been withholding from the district.

Last month, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners put $56 million earmarked for schools into conditional funding until CMS provides a detailed, data-driven plan to improve its lowest performing schools.

A pair of sources close to the situation told the Charlotte Observer Wednesday representatives from both sides have reached an agreement but it’s not final until Mecklenburg elected leaders vote tonight.

The agreement, according to the sources, would reinstate the $56 million to the district. The two sources spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorized to share information yet.

Later, George Dunlap, the chair of the Board of County Commissioners, confirmed only: “The board will vote in closed session to consider a proposed agreement tonight.”

The Observer reported in early June that the move to withhold the money would hinder the way the district operates and likely lead to layoffs.

The $56 million represents about 11% of the county’s nearly $531 million appropriation to CMS, and 3% of its total fiscal year 2021 budget. Those who sought to temporarily withhold the money argued that CMS officials need to do more to address racial inequities in education, and be more transparent about long-term plans to help disadvantaged students.

Sheila Shirley, the chief financial officer for CMS, said earlier in the process that position reduction and hiring delays will be unavoidable at both the school and district level if the county does not release the $56 million.

Shirley said: “Staffing reductions at schools mean students will receive less individual support. We’ll need to cut, delay or downsize initiatives.”

Superintendent Earnest Winston also has told commissioners that to close gaps in college readiness in the school system, the county needs to provide the funding that “we need.”

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meets at 5 p.m. today. It will be held at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 600 East Fourth Street.

The meeting also can be viewed live on the Government Channel, Twitter or online.