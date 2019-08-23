Find out about the candidates before you vote for Charlotte mayor, council

Early voting is underway. Who do you want in office? Candidates for various offices like Vi Lyles, Malcolm Graham and Dan McCready made their way to the Hal Marshall Annex to campaign and cast their votes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates for various offices like Vi Lyles, Malcolm Graham and Dan McCready made their way to the Hal Marshall Annex to campaign and cast their votes.

Early voting is open for two elections in which turnout could be crucial.

In North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, voters will cast ballots in a special election to fill a seat that will have been vacant for nine months.

And Charlotte voters will vote in primaries that in many cases are tantamount to the general election. The elections themselves are Sept. 10.

Find out more about the candidates here: