Charlotte City Council, 9th District candidates face off in live debates 

Dan vs. Dan: The two front-runners in the NC District 9 special election Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Dan McCready are fighting for the North Carolina 9th District seat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Dan McCready are fighting for the North Carolina 9th District seat.

The top contenders in the 9th Congressional District special election and all Democrats running at-large for Charlotte City Council will debate live this week.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready will meet Wednesday night in a one-hour debate sponsored by the Charlotte Observer and WBTV. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on WBTV.

Also at 7 p.m. Wednesday, WFAE will broadcast a live forum among the seven Democrats competing in the at-large primary. The seven are running for four seats. Only one Republican is running at-large in the November election.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The WFAE forum, hosted by Mike Collins, will be rebroadcast Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on Charlotte Talks.

Both the special congressional election and the city primary are on Sept. 10. Early voting has already begun.