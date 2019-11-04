Elections
Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
Mecklenburg County voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect local officials and school board members — and decide whether to raise their taxes.
Supporters of the quarter-cent sales tax increase have spent a million dollars on their campaign to persuade voters to back the tax, which would amount to 5 cents on a $20 purchase. Opponents have spent a fraction of that. But both sides are confident heading into the vote.
Here are some things to keep in mind about Election Day:
When can I vote?
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. In the unlikely event there’s a crunch of voters at the end of the day, those in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
What’s the weather forecast?
The forecast: It will be a good day for voting. Forecasters say it will be cloudy, but with a high of 70.
What’s on the ballot?
In Charlotte, voters will select a mayor and city council. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.
Mecklenburg voters will elect three at-large members of the school board.
But the biggest question: The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for the arts, parks and education.
What will the turnout be?
Michael Dickerson, the county’s election supervisor, predicts 17% of the county’s registered voters will turn out. In 2017 the local elections drew 21% of voters.
Can I see a sample ballot?
Yes. The Mecklenburg Board of Elections (www.meckboe.org) has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.
Do I need an ID?
No. The ID requirement kicks in with the 2020 elections.
When will be know who wins?
Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.
For results, go to the State Board of Elections website.
