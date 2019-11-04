Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Mecklenburg County voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect local officials and school board members — and decide whether to raise their taxes.

Supporters of the quarter-cent sales tax increase have spent a million dollars on their campaign to persuade voters to back the tax, which would amount to 5 cents on a $20 purchase. Opponents have spent a fraction of that. But both sides are confident heading into the vote.

Here are some things to keep in mind about Election Day:

When can I vote?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. In the unlikely event there’s a crunch of voters at the end of the day, those in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

What’s the weather forecast?

The forecast: It will be a good day for voting. Forecasters say it will be cloudy, but with a high of 70.

What’s on the ballot?

In Charlotte, voters will select a mayor and city council. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.

Mecklenburg voters will elect three at-large members of the school board.

But the biggest question: The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for the arts, parks and education.

What will the turnout be?

Michael Dickerson, the county’s election supervisor, predicts 17% of the county’s registered voters will turn out. In 2017 the local elections drew 21% of voters.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Yes. The Mecklenburg Board of Elections (www.meckboe.org) has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.

Do I need an ID?

No. The ID requirement kicks in with the 2020 elections.

When will be know who wins?

Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.

For results, go to the State Board of Elections website.