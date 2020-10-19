Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Wednesday, days after postponing

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Wednesday, nearly a week after postponing the trip when two people in her entourage tested positive for the coronavirus.

No details of Wednesday’s visit were available early Monday. Harris spoke to Charlotte supporters virtually last Thursday after canceling her planned visit.

Her appearance will come the same day President Donald Trump is set to hold a 7 p.m. rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport. It will be the president’s seventh visit to North Carolina since Aug. 24, when he spoke to Republican convention delegates in Charlotte.

Harris’s running mate, former Vice President Joe Biden, held a drive-in rally Sunday at Durham’s Riverside High School. Supporters stayed in their cars while Biden urged them to vote in what he called “the most important election of our lifetime.”

The two presidential candidates are scheduled to hold their final debate Thursday night in Nashville.

Recent polls have shown Biden with a slight edge in North Carolina. Trump carried the state by nearly 4 points in 2016.

With two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, the pace of the campaigns is picking up.

Donald Trump Jr. is visiting the Triad area Monday. Former President Barack Obama will stump for Biden Wednesday in Philadelphia. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to travel to Wilmington and Greenville on Tuesday.

More than 1.5 million North Carolinians already have voted, according to the state Board of Elections.