Supporters already on hand for President Trump’s rally in Gastonia Wednesday night

Supporters started arriving by early afternoon for President Donald Trump’s rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport Wednesday night. Trump was scheduled to arrive in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. and head to Gastonia for a rally at 7 p.m.

As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend, according to the Gaston Gazette. The president’s motorcade from Charlotte to Gastonia is expected to affect traffic on Interstate 85 in the 6 o’clock and 8 o’clock hours.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled to hold an event in Charlotte around the same time. She arrived earlier in the afternoon.

