Chief justice race in North Carolina changes lead as election boards keep counting votes

The race for Supreme Court chief justice changed leaders Thursday as county boards of election continued to count absentee ballots.

Since Election Day on Nov. 3, Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, led incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley but Beasley took over that lead by 627 votes, according to unofficial returns at 7:45 p.m. on the State Board of Elections website.

Newby and Beasley both hold seats on the Supreme Court bench but their terms expire at the end of the year.

The race between Newby and Beasley has been close since Election Night. On Nov. 3, Newby led the race by 4,000 votes.

The Republican judge watched his margin narrow over the last week as votes continued to be counted.

By Wednesday night, Beasley brought the gap between the two down to only 818 votes with Newby still leading.

County boards of election across the state were still counting ballots Thursday that came in through the mail, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Since Nov. 3, about 37,000 mail-in ballots have been accepted, according to state data as of Thursday morning.

The state reported Nov. 5 that voters cast 41,000 provisional ballots, which are votes cast if there are problems at the polls.

Altogether, there were about 133,000 potential votes remaining to be counted.

Election results in North Carolina aren’t official until they’re certified by the State Board of Elections on Nov. 24.

Both sitting judges

Former Gov. Bev Perdue appointed Beasley to the Supreme Court in 2012, and Gov. Roy Cooper, in 2019, appointed Beasley to replace former Chief Justice Mark Martin for the state’s top judicial position. That appointment made Beasley the first African American woman to serve in that capacity.

Newby has served on the N.C. Supreme Court for two terms after winning his first election in 2004.

North Carolina Supreme Court justices serve 8-year terms.

The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and makes decisions about whether lower courts correctly interpret state laws. There are six associate justices besides the chief justice. The chief justice serves as the head of the North Carolina judicial system.

The Republican Party announced Friday that leaders already had met to start fundraising for a recount.

