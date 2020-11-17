NC chief justice race will get statewide recount

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley asked for a statewide recount Tuesday after her challenger, Justice Paul Newby, led by less than 400 votes out of more than 5.4 million cast.

The recount must begin by Thursday and be finished by Nov. 25.

Noon Tuesday was the deadline for a recount request despite several counties continuing to finalize their vote totals into Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Board of Elections.

Beasley’s appointment by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019 made her North Carolina’s first African American chief justice.

Her opponent is the longest serving justice on the bench.

Newby’s lead over Beasley is by narrow margins. At 10:30 Tuesday morning, Newby held 367 more votes, though three counties were still counting ballots.

Newby, a Republican, and Beasley, a Democrat, have swapped leads throughout the past week with their margins decreasing at one point to only five votes between them.

Late Monday, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell put out a memo to the county elections offices on how to handle a recount.

She told the boards without high-speed scanners to plan to scan 600-900 ballots per hour.

Boards are required to take 15-minute breaks every two hours and Bell suggested 30-minute meal breaks to avoid becoming tired in the process.

The public must also have access to the meetings, though that can be through an online platform to help with social distancing. The governor’s mass gathering mandate does not apply to the recount, Bell wrote.

A two-person bipartisan team will be assigned to each tabulator during the recount.