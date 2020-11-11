Is a recount possible in North Carolina? Here’s what we found

President Donald Trump is leading in North Carolina by a 1.4% margin, with a 75,000-vote lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, whom The Associated Press declared the president-elect on Saturday.

While a recount in the presidential election is unlikely now that Biden has passed the 270-vote threshold needed in the Electoral College, various state races are within recount range.

Recount laws vary widely by state, including the deadline to request it and who pays for it. We have answers to your questions about the process in North Carolina, its requirements and what it would take for it to happen.

What is a recount and why would someone request it?

An election recount is exactly what it sounds like: counting and tabulating all successfully cast ballots again. It’s normally done if the initial vote tally is extremely close and there are doubts about the results being correct.

A recount is usually requested by one of the candidates, and in many states, that candidate has to pay for it. While in North Carolina, state laws and rules don’t describe the cost of carrying out a recount or who is in charge of covering the expenses, it is common for a county board of elections to pay for a recount happening there, the N.C. State Board of Elections told The News & Observer.

What are the requirements in NC to demand a recount?

For a candidate in a statewide race to demand a recount, there must be a margin of no more than 0.5% or 10,000 votes, whichever is less, according to state laws. The request must be made by noon on the second business day after the canvass — which this year is Nov. 13, making the due date for the request Nov. 17.

For other elections, a recount can be demanded with a difference of up to 1% of votes. In the case of a multiseat ballot item, the difference needs to be no more than 1% of the total votes cast for those two candidates. If the race is subject to the state elections board’s jurisdiction, which includes judicial races and those that extend across more than one county, the request must be in by the same deadline as for a statewide race. If it’s under a county elections board’s jurisdiction, the request must be made by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the canvass, or Nov. 16 this year.

How does a recount work? How long does it take?

The recounts are conducted by one or more county boards of elections, or all 100 in case of a statewide race.

In a first recount, all ballots originally counted by a machine go through the same equipment again. All ballots rejected by the machine during the recount are counted by hand by a bipartisan team of four people, according to state rules. The recount takes into consideration in-person, absentee-by-mail and provisional ballots.

If the recount changes the outcome and another candidate is named the winner, the original apparent winner can request a second recount in a sample of precincts, according to state laws. If the first recount does not reverse the results, the candidate entitled to the first recount is entitled to demand a second recount in a sample of precincts within 24 hours of the completion of the first recount.

If the results of the recounts are vastly different from the previous results within the same precincts, the State Board of Elections can order a recount of the entire jurisdiction in which the election is held.

The State Board of Elections says county recounts would happen between the county canvass, on Nov. 13, and the state canvass, on Nov. 24, when the state board meets to certify the election.

What races are within recount range?

The biggest ones are the race for chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the race for NC attorney general.

In the chief justice election, Republican challenger Paul Newby leads incumbent Cheri Beasley with just over 1,000 votes, a difference of 0.02%. For attorney general, incumbent Josh Stein has a lead of 13,556 votes, or 0.26%, over Republican challenger Jim O’Neill.