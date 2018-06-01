We want to hear from you. What issues are most important to you this election year?

You will be a crucial part of this conversation. We hope you will join us in keeping the dialogue focused on the policy issues that matter most.
So, how does it work? We'll ask you questions here over the next six months about what issues matter to you and the concerns and curiosities you have about public policy in your state. After you've weighed in, we'll hold a public vote to see what responses resonate most with our readers. Finally, we'll survey the influencers and bring them together for live public events to discuss solutions to the challenges you identify.
This week’s topic is healthcare.
What questions and concerns about the availability of health care and health insurance would you like to see candidates and our N.C. Influencers address?
We heard from you. Now we want you to vote to tell us which reader-submitted question is most pressing in our state.
This will help guide our coverage this year and direct the questions we ask our influencers.