RNC host city Charlotte considers condemning Trump’s ‘racist and xenophobic’ comments

City Council members in Charlotte on Monday night will consider a resolution to “strongly condemn,” among other things, President Donald Trump’s recent call for four congresswomen to leave the United States.

The city last year voted to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be nominated for a second term. Last week, council member Braxton Winston said the city attorney would present possible options to withdraw its support for the RNC — though the practicality of that is low.

Still, Winston and some other council members say they want to send a message via a resolution condemning “all hate speech, bigotry, racism, and discrimination.” The resolution specifically calls out tweets and comments from Trump as “racist and xenophobic” and criticizes his assessment of white supremacist supporters in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”

Council member Justin Harlow, who drafted the resolution for a vote, told the Observer Monday afternoon Mayor Vi Lyles has placed the item on the City Council’s regular Monday night meeting. To be approved as a formal statement from Charlotte’s elected officials, a majority vote would be needed.

The resolution refers to Trump’s past comments about Haitian immigrants having AIDS and condemns the president’s rally in Greenville, N.C., last week where supporters chanted “Send her back,” an apparent reference to U.S. Rep. Illhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who moved to the United States from Somolia as a child.

Harlow said Monday he was thankful Lyles decided to place the resolution for the council to consider. Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with a public forum, followed by council debate and votes.