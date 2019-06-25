Off-duty NC officer who rescued girl from ocean says he isn’t normally a good swimmer

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A North Carolina sheriff’s captain was relaxing on Atlantic Beach on his day off.

He saw a group of six children playing in the ocean and noticed that one little girl appeared to be drifting out, away from the others, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents were nowhere to be found, and the girl was being pulled farther and farther out despite another child’s attempts to help her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Captain Allen Wilson told WSOC that he isn’t a strong swimmer and “can barely swim the length of a pool.”

But, despite this, he grabbed a “flotation device and a floating ring from a nearby pool” and swam 100 yards out to the girl, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was worn out when he got to her and used waves to help get her to shore, he told WSOC.

The girl was unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s not about me, I’ll be the first to tell you,” Wilson told WSOC. “God, I believe, placed me there and he gave me the tools to use to go get this young girl.”