President Trump holding rally in Greenville, NC on day Mueller is set to testify

Trump responds to Mueller findings: ‘It’s a shame our country had to go through this’ On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Greenville, NC, July 17, according to his campaign website.

The rally at Williams Arena is the same day former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before Congress on his investigation into the Trump campaign, The Hill reported. Mueller will “publicly testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees,” according to the Associated Press.

The Keep America Great rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Only two tickets per person are available for those registering to attend the Greenville rally, according to the website.





Williams Arena is on the campus of East Carolina University.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The rally will be the second for Trump in Greenville, and his 26th overall in North Carolina since 2015, according to a news release shared by blog.4president.org.

“President Trump looks forward to returning to North Carolina and sharing the successes of the Trump presidency,” Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said in the news release. “North Carolina has one of the hottest economies in the nation, and that is directly attributable to the pro-growth, deregulatory policies of this administration.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the president tweeted about Mueller’s scheduled appearance before Congress.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again. He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do,” Trump said on Twitter. “After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!”

The rally could muster more support for Trump, who edged Hillary Clinton in North Carolina with 3.5 percent more of the vote in the 2016 election, according to The New York Times.

His appearance could also be a boost to Sen. Thom Tillis, a fellow Republican he endorsed in June, The Hill reported.

In his previous appearance in Greenville, on Sept. 6, 2016, Trump urged the crowd to vote, according to the News & Observer.

“You must get out and vote, you must bring all of your friends,” he said in the appearance at the Greenville Convention Center, the News & Observer reported. “... We’re going to win in North Carolina because we’re going to take back the White House.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.