Man with a gun leads to evacuation of NC Walmart, police say

A Walmart in Wilkesboro was evacuated Saturday evening after police followed a man with a gun inside, police said.

The Wilkesboro Police Department arrested Jimmy Roger Minton, 29, of North Wilkesboro, and charged him with multiple counts of assault, larceny, possession of stolen goods, resisting, obstructing and delaying a public officer and communicating threats.

Around 7:30 p.m. the Wilkesboro Police Department received a call about a disturbance in the Walmart parking lot off Highway 421 in Wilkesboro, police said.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported that a white man had a knife, but he had left the area and went inside Dunham’s Sports, police said.

An officer went to Dunham’s Sports to locate the man. An employee notified the officer that Minton had a gun, police said. When the officer found Minton in the back of the store and confronted him, Minton pointed the weapon at the officer, police said.

The officer took cover and told Minton to drop the weapon, police said. Minton left through the back of the store and headed to the Walmart, police said.

Police said the Walmart was evacuated and officers were directed to the back of the store where they found Minton in the bathroom and he surrendered.

Officials recovered the weapon and confirmed it was a pellet pistol that resembled a real handgun, police said.

Police said more charges could be brought depending on the investigation.