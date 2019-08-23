More storms expected in North Carolina, bringing risk of flooding and strong winds

How to protect your home from flooding Sacramento's many trees make the city especially susceptible to street flooding. Residents should proactively reduce the risk by clearing leaves before the storm. Watch for more tips on how to protect your home from flooding. Featuring Sammy Caiol Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento's many trees make the city especially susceptible to street flooding. Residents should proactively reduce the risk by clearing leaves before the storm. Watch for more tips on how to protect your home from flooding. Featuring Sammy Caiol

More severe weather could hit parts of North Carolina on Friday, bringing chances of flooding and strong wind to the start of the weekend, forecasters say.

The storms could hit the Charlotte area after 2 p.m. and the Triangle after 4 p.m. and continue into the evening, the National Weather Service says.

Overnight, rainfall totals could reach a half inch near Charlotte and 2 inches near Raleigh, according to the service.

Severe storm chances are greatest near Charlotte, the Piedmont, the Triangle and areas to the north and east, forecasters say. The biggest risk is strong wind, though storms could also bring some flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say small hail is also possible near Charlotte.

The rain chances come the day after there was a potential for severe weather across much of North Carolina.

Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend before skies clear up Monday, forecasters say.