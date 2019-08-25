Watermelon thief caught when loaded truck bogged down in the field, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspected watermelon thief in North Carolina didn’t make it very far with his loot.

He was caught after his pickup truck full of the stolen fruit got stuck in a field near Rocky Mount on Friday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were responding to a theft of crops report when they found Michael Anthony Bryant with the stolen watermelons, arrested him and charged him with misdemeanor larceny, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was put in the Edgecombe County Detention Center with a $500 secured bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rocky Mount is about 60 miles from Raleigh.