Woman tries to kill mom by setting her house on fire, kills pets instead, NC cops say

A fight between a North Carolina mother and daughter ended in flames, media outlets report.

Ella Lynn Richardson, 33, is accused of trying to kill her mom after police say she set her Winston-Salem house on fire during a fight between the two in July, WFMY reported.

Richardson used a “flammable substance” to set parts of the house on fire while police say she, her mom and four pets were inside, WGHP reported.

The fire engulfed the home, seriously injuring Richardson and her mother, 69-year-old Ella Cottrell Richardson, according to WGHP.

The pets, three dogs and a parrot, were all killed in the fire, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Ella Cottrell Richardson owned the house, the news outlet reported.

Ella Lynn Richardson was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, arson and four counts of animal cruelty, according to Forsyth County jail records.

She is being held on a $55,000 bond, records show.