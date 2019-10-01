More record-setting heat is on the way in North Carolina. When will it cool off?

SHARE COPY LINK

October in North Carolina is starting off with record-setting heat, but forecasters say a cool down is on the way this weekend.

Asheville sweltered through a record-high temperature Monday, while Charlotte tied its record, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Raleigh could hit the upper 90s by the end of the week.

The good news is more seasonal temperatures are on the way, with highs in the 70s in the forecast for Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasts show the heat should break starting late Friday with lows in the 50s for much of western and central North Carolina, and the mid-60s or lower on the coast.

Historical Heat across central NC Later This Week?

It looks like a slam dunk that we will eclipse the daily record highs both Wednesday and Thursday...but will we able to break or tie the all-time October record values? #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gNHKhFC7qv — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) October 1, 2019 All-time October record highs will be threatened on Thursday as highs reach the mid to upper 90s inland. Finally some relief from the heat by the weekend! pic.twitter.com/kQQrnYO34B — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) October 1, 2019

It was 91 degrees in Asheville on Monday, breaking the previous record of 85 in 1981, the National Weather Service said. Charlotte tied its record on Monday, set in 1926, with a high of 91.

In central North Carolina, the Weather Service tweeted, “Starting off the work week we will see more seasonable temperatures, but by Wednesday and Thursday record heat returns.”

Temperatures in the Piedmont will be in the mid-90s Wednesday and even hotter Thursday with highs hitting 97 in the Triangle and up to 98 in Fayetteville, forecasters say.

On the coast, Wilmington is expected to hit 90 degrees by Thursday, with temperatures up to 97 in inland Eastern North Carolina and a high of 87 on the Outer Banks, the National Weather Service said.

We SMASHED the record high at Asheville today, with a high of 91 beating the previous record high of 85, set/tied back in 1897, 1941, and 1981. We also tied the record high of 91 today (set back in 1926) at Charlotte. Who else is ready for some actual fall-like temperatures? — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 30, 2019 Looking like it may be a fall-like weekend coming up! Dry cold front looks to move through the area Friday with highs in the upper 70s/80° behind it this weekend. Fingers crossed! #scwx #ncwx https://t.co/za8JOpNdkI pic.twitter.com/HSUusf5NOw — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 30, 2019