Two women escape kidnapper in popular NC tourist town, cops say. Suspect is at-large

Police are looking for a man accused of trying to kidnap and sexually assault two women minutes apart near the French Broad River in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Asheville Police Department described the suspect as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a thin, gray beard and dark brown or graying hair. He’s roughly 5’8” with barbed wire tattoos on both of his wrists and was last seen wearing dark blue work pants, a flannel jacket and black baseball hat, police said in a news release Thursday.

“The ADP is seeking the assistance of the public to identify the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release said.

Officers were dispatched to Ralph Street on Wednesday after receiving a report around 11 a.m. of an attempted kidnapping. According to the news release, the victim told police a man tried to force her into his SUV. He then “pulled out a large knife and attempted to assault her,” police said.

The woman was able to escape uninjured.

Roughly 15 minutes later, officers were called to Emma Road on the opposite side of the French Broad River regarding a sexual assault. The victim said she was forced into an SUV and assaulted but was able to escape, according to police.

The women said the man was driving a gold or gray colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or to submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app on their smart phone. They can also text “TIP2APD” to 847411.