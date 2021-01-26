National mortgage lender adding more than 300 jobs in Cary after getting NC incentives

The corner of Chatham and Academy in Cary, North Carolina. CharlotteFive

National mortgage lender PennyMac Financial Services will add 322 new jobs in Cary, after the state approved an incentive package for the company on Tuesday.

PennyMac will create the jobs in Cary by 2022, the N.C. Department of Commerce said.

To land the jobs, the state is giving the financial services company a Job Development Investment Grant worth around $1.9 million, a sum the company will only receive if it meets hiring targets set by the state.

The jobs will have a minimum average wage of more than $64,000.

Commerce said that PennyMac was considering options in Tampa, Florida; Plano, Texas; and Phoenix.

This is the second mortgage lender that has received incentives from the state in the past month.

In December, Intercontinental Capital Group said it would add 500 jobs in Charlotte. In return, ICG could receive as much as $7.7 million in incentives from the state.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.