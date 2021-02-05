Buc-ee’s drops plan for mega gas station in Orange County. ‘Just not the right fit.’

Texas-based Buc-ee’s has dropped plans for a mega gas station and commercial development in rural Orange County.

Stand Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, notified the county of the company’s decision in a letter to Michael Harvey. planning and zoning supervisor in the Orange County Planning Department.

“Please accept this letter as notice of our decision to withdraw from consideration the above referenced rezoning application,” Beard wrote in the Friday letter. “The Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting on January 19th and your followup letter dated January 26th have lead (sic) us to conclude that Orange County is just not the right fit for Buc-ee’s.”

The company planned a commercial development anchored by a 64,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center with 60 dual-sided gas pumps. It would have been the first North Carolina gas station for the company, which has a fan following and awards for the cleanest bathrooms in America.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly.