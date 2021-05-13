Lottery player ‘felt like karate kid’ after big win in NC. ‘My girls want new clothes’

A North Carolina lottery player “just started crying” after winning a big prize.

Jeremy Pruitt bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off lottery ticket for $20 at a Run-In in Wilkesboro, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He told lottery officials “it was crazy” when he scratched it in the store and saw he won $100,000.

“Oh Lord, I felt like karate kid,” he said, according to the lottery. “I just started crying when it happened.”

Pruitt claimed his prize Thursday and took home $70,756 after taxes.

“My girls want new clothes,” he told lottery officials. “And I want to get a little piece of land.”

The $150 Million Cash Explosion game launched in October 2018, the lottery says. After Pruitt’s win, one $100,000 prize, one $1 million prize and one $4 million prize are left.

Wilkesboro is in Wilkes County, about 85 miles north of Charlotte.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.