North Carolina

Parts of North Carolina see catastrophic floods from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in Canton, washing out roads and bridges, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in Canton, washing out roads and bridges, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports. NCDOT photo

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left behind extensive flooding in western North Carolina, with the Canton area of Haywood County among the hardest hit spots, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Multiple roads and bridges in the community were washed out, with evacuation orders in place.

“Record river cresting and mudslides in the area are adding to road dangers,” the state department of transportation reported.

Haywood County Government called a state of emergency due to the potential for landslides, flooding, “power outages, damage to infrastructure and unsafe road conditions.”

Emergency shelters were opened and residents were warned to expect “widespread water outages” due to waterline breaks and the Canton water plant going offline.

Around a dozen roads in Haywood County were closed Wednesday due to flooding, officials said.

The state department of transportation reports more than 500 employees “are working around the clock to help citizens get to and from home, work and school.”

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped about 12 inches of rain in some areas, according to North Carolina’s Weather Authority. It also prompted “nearly 45 tornado warnings.”

The National Weather Service’s “Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network” reported 8.53 inches fell Tuesday in the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County and 8.35 inches was reported northwest of Burnsville in Yancey County.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
