York County Sheriff identifies 3 deputies involved in double shooting killing

York County Sheriff's statement on double homicide and officer involved shooting York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson makes a statement about a shootout which involved deputies exchanging gunfire with a suspect that happened on June 7, 2019.

The York County Sheriff has identified the three deputies involved in a shootout with a suspect of a double killing.

The deputies involved in the incident Friday who fired their weapons were Lt. Heath Clevenger, Deputy II Justin Moore and Cpl. Chris Kinsey, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office.

Clevenger, who has 20 years of sheriff’s office experience, is the supervisor of the sheriff’s office Special Operations Group, Faris said. Moore, a deputy since 2016, also is a member of the special operations group.

Kinsey, a law enforcement officer with the sheriff’s office since 2002, is a K-9 deputy, Faris said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told The Herald Saturday the deputies shot at the suspect after the suspect fired at them.





The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting part of the incident, said Thom Berry, SLED spokesman.

All three deputies are on administrative duty during the investigation, which is normal office policy, Tolson said.

None of the deputies were injured, Tolson said.

All three deputies were part of the response Friday night after two people were shot near Rock Hill, Tolson said.

The suspect, Jimar Frazier Neely, 28, was wounded in the gunfire exchange with deputies but his injuries were not life-threatening, Tolson said.

Neely is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Robin Thompson, 50, and Timothy Barber, 55, deputies said. He also is facing other charges.





Neely fled after the shootings of the two men and shot at another person on Red River Road after a burglary, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies then got into the shootout with Neely after stopping a car Neely was driving on Neely Store Road, deputies said.

Neely remains in the York County jail without bond on 10 charges.



