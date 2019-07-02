Clemson student was drinking and tried to jump on roof before fatal fall, SC police say

Thomas Few, who was a rising junior at Clemson University, died in a fall from the rooftop at an off-campus house. Provided Photo

A Clemson University student was drinking before fatally falling off a roof early Sunday, the Clemson Police Department said.

The student was identified as Thomas H. Few, a 20-year-old from Greenville, Clemson University said in a news release.

According to a police report, after he had been drinking Few tried to jump from a stair railing on the home to the roof of the garage, where he landed, but his “feet slipped ... causing him to fall backward off the roof onto the concrete walk,” according to the Greenville News.

When police arrived at the home the officer said “Few was lying on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head, ears and nose,” and a friend “was applying pressure to the head wound, holding him on his side to keep his airway open,” WYFF reported.

Police said university EMS took Few to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per WHNS.

Few was a rising junior and construction science and management major whose family said he loved building, The State reported.

The family of the 2017 graduate of A.C. Flora High School requested donations be made to a nonprofit that rebuilds homes for the needy instead of flowers, according to The State.

A memorial service for Few will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in downtown Greenville. The family will receive friends after the service until 4:30 p.m. in the Orders Parlor.

Few is the fourth Clemson student to have died in the past two months.

On June 1, Gianni Matias Mongelluzzo, a sophomore genetics and biochemistry major, died when he crashed a Corvette into a pole and trees in his native New York, The State reported.

Just days before he was set to graduate from the Upstate South Carolina university with a degree in environmental and natural resources, 22-year-old Billy Gallien was killed in a May 1 collision, The State reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the York County native died when his Ford pickup truck “crashed into the back of a Mack dump truck that was stopped on a highway,” according to The State.

Victoria Mattison, a rising junior at Clemson, died on May 22, shortly after being with diagnosed with Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis Type B, WHNS reported. The 20-year-old Mattison was a sports communication major from Mauldin, according to Clemson.