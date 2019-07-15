Fifth Clemson student dies in three months after being hit by car, university says

Clemson student Bryn Turner was killed after being hit by a car. Facebook Screen Grab

For the fifth time in less than three months Clemson University is mourning the death of one of its students.

Senior Bryn S. Turner died July 11, the university said in a news release.

The 22-year-old from Mount Pleasant was a genetics major, Clemson said.

Turner, who planned to pursue a career in medicine, was killed while in Jacksonville Beach, according to his obituary.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Turner died after being hit by a car, WJAX reported.

Police said after hitting Turner, Joshua Lamar Lovingood continued driving until he crashed into a tree, and investigators “suspect speed and alcohol played a factor” in the deadly collision, according to WJXX.

The woman who called 911 after finding Turner’s lifeless body in the middle of the road said the scene was “horrific,” per WJXT.

“It was like something out of a horror movie. My heart goes out to the family,” Emily Hoffman said to the TV station.

Charges are pending for the 31-year-old Lovingood, who the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said has “two prior DUI charges, a history of traffic penalties and is considered a habitual traffic offender,” WJXX reported.

“Our campus community mourns the loss of Bryn,” Clemson Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said in a news release. “He was a tremendous asset to the university and will be sorely missed. Please continue to have his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

A memorial service will be held Thursday for Turner in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, according to his obituary, which said he was born in London and is survived by his parents and younger brother.

“It is just so unbelievably sad and unfair that he was taken from us at such a young age. We so desperately miss our beautiful boy,” the obituary said.

Turner is the fifth Clemson student to have died in the past two months.

Two weeks ago, Thomas H. Few died on June 30 when the 20-year-old fell from a rooftop, according to The State.

On June 1, Gianni Matias Mongelluzzo, a sophomore genetics and biochemistry major, died when he crashed a Corvette into a pole and trees in his native New York, The State reported.

Just days before he was set to graduate from the Upstate South Carolina university with a degree in environmental and natural resources, 22-year-old Billy Gallien was killed in a May 1 collision, The State reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the York County native died when his Ford pickup truck “crashed into the back of a Mack dump truck that was stopped on a highway,” according to The State.

Victoria Mattison, a rising junior at Clemson, died on May 22, shortly after being with diagnosed with Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis Type B, WHNS reported. The 20-year-old Mattison was sports communication major from Mauldin, according to Clemson.

