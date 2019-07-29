Judge denies state’s request for alcohol monitoring on Murdaugh at Beaufort boat crash hearing

Charged with 3 felony counts, Paul Murdaugh’s attorney says client not a flight risk Defense attorney Senator Dick Harpootlian before Judge Steven John for the bond hearing and three felony charges to Paul Terry Murdaugh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defense attorney Senator Dick Harpootlian before Judge Steven John for the bond hearing and three felony charges to Paul Terry Murdaugh.

The 20-year-old from a powerful South Carolina family who pleaded not guilty in May to charges in the Beaufort-area boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injured others in February will now be allowed to travel anywhere in the state without alcohol monitoring after a judge approved a request Monday to change the only restriction listed in the original bond agreement and rejected a request for monitoring from prosecution.

The judge also re-emphasized that Paul Murdaugh, of Hampton, facing three felony boating under the influence charges, have no contact with the witnesses or victims in the case in person, over text or over social media, noting that any infraction of the order would result in Murdaugh being arrested.

Murdaugh appeared late Monday monring in front of Judge Michael Nettles of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florence and Marion counties at the Beaufort County Courthouse, where his attorney Jim Griffin argued that Murdaugh needed his bond agreement changed, which had restricted him to travel in the 14th Judicial Circuit, so he can attend school in the fall.

Megan Burchstead, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, told Nettles that the state recognized the request as “reasonable,” but asked that Murdaugh be monitored for alcohol consumption.

Burchstead also asked that Murdaugh be ordered to not have contact with any of the witnesses or victims in the case.

“There’s been no indication that he’s been in contact with the victims, correct?” Nettles asked.

Burchstead hesitated before answering but said that there had been contact “not unpleasant” contact.

Burchstead also asked for the judge to consider an increase in bond or GPS monitoring as well as the additional restriction that Murdaugh not contact any of the witnesses or victims in the case. Nettles denied both of those requests.

Griffin as well as Murdaugh’s other attorney, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, filed the motion last week asking the court to allow Murdaugh to travel anywhere within South Carolina so that he may “attend college, work, live, consult with his attorneys and for any other lawful purpose,” according to court records.

Originally, Murdaugh, who pleaded not guilty in May, was ordered not to leave the 14th Judicial Circuit, comprising Beaufort, Hampton, Allendale, Colleton and Jasper counties, without permission of the court while he awaits trial.

He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond. Even though Murdaugh faces BUI charges, the state did not restrict him from drinking alcohol or driving a boat.

In some DUI cases involving defendants under the drinking age, such as that of a S.C. 17-year-old accused of killing another teen while driving drunk the same week of Murdaugh’s hearing, a judge will require the defendant to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor while awaiting trial.

At the May hearing, Harpootlian said Murdaugh is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina. Officials at the university confirmed that Murdaugh has been enrolled there for three semesters and has declared criminology as his major.

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office decided to prosecute the case after current 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone’s office recused itself the day after the crash. Three of the occupants of the boat, including Murdaugh, are related to current solicitor’s office employees.

Beaufort County court records show Murdaugh received a citation for “purchase or possession of beer or wine by a minor” by a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer on May 29, 2017. The charges were dismissed on July 5, 2018, after Murdaugh was sentenced to an alcohol-diversion program. This charge was not mentioned at Murdaugh’s bond hearing in May when discussing his criminal background, nor was it discussed on Monday.

The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.

A Beaufort County grand jury directly indicted Murdaugh on April 18 — what would have been Beach’s 20th birthday — on one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

Beach, also of Hampton, was ejected from the 17-foot boat Murdaugh is accused of driving when it crashed into a bridge around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 24 in Archers Creek. Her body was found a week later in a marshy area about 5 miles from the crash.

The five surviving passengers in the boat, including Murdaugh, were injured, according to police reports. Law enforcement officers at the scene also noted that all five appeared to be “grossly intoxicated.”

The boat, owned by Paul’s father, Alexander Murdaugh, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the bridge, according audio between emergency officials that night.

A sobriety test was not offered to any of the boaters at the scene the night of the accident, Robert McCullough of SCDNR previously told the Packet. It also was unknown to law enforcement investigators at the time who was driving the boat.

Two judges in the 14th Judicial Circuit, Judge Perry Buckner and Judge Carmen T. Mullen, recused themselves in April from a wrongful death case filed by Beach’s mom, Renee Beach.

From 1920 to 2006, three generations of Murdaughs have held the elected position of solicitor of the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes, Beaufort, Allendale, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

Randolph Murdaugh III served as solicitor from 1986 to 2006 and is now a contract employee with the solicitor’s office, according to solicitor’s office spokesperson Jeff Kidd.

Paul Murdaugh’s father, Alexander Murdaugh, is a prominent Hampton County attorney. He also assists with cases in the solicitor’s office but is not a paid employee, Kidd said.

At the bond hearing, Murdaugh was never handcuffed. His jail mugshot, taken with an iPhone 7 Plus in the hallway of the courthouse, shows he was wearing regular clothes. Other defendants typically are booked at the detention center wearing orange jumpsuits.