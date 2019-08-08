2 dead in Chester County crash, hazardous materials on road, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people were killed in a crash in Chester County Thursday evening, emergency and police officials said.

The wreck happened a few minutes after 6 p.m. on West End Road at Carter Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Fire officials and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said there were two fatalities in the crash. The intersection was blocked as emergency officials worked the scene.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have not said if there were other injuries in the wreck or what materials were spilled that required hazardous materials response.

Firefighters from the West Chester, Leeds and city of Chester departments were on scene, along with hazardous materials crews, fire officials said.

Highway patrol officials said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.