Mayor Pete Buttigieg making two-day swing through SC. Here’s where he will stop

‘I believe in the freedom to’: presidential hopeful outlines his values in Rock Hill Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Pete Buttigieg is returning to South Carolina.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will make a two-day swing through the state, which includes town hall and rural roundtable stops in Beaufort and Hampton on Saturday, then Georgetown and Hartsville on Sunday.

It will be his fifth official trip to the Palmetto State since announcing his candidacy in April.

The 2020 contender’s trip comes on the heels of his rural health care plan, which he rolled out Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It is time to usher in a new era for rural America,” Buttigieg said in a statement, reported by Reuters. “We need to lift rural communities up as places of opportunity, both for this generation and future ones. That work begins with securing the health of all rural residents.”

Saturday, Buttigieg, 37, will join community members for a town hall in Beaufort, then head to Hampton and Pineville for a rural roundtable discussion, finishing the day with a stop at the College of Charleston.

Sunday, he will wrap up his South Carolina trip with a church service at Bethel AME Church in Georgetown and another town hall at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.

Buttigieg is unique in the Democratic field as the only openly gay candidate. He’s also a veteran. But despite facing challengers with much more name recognition, Buttigieg has enjoyed some fundraising success nationally.

Buttigieg raised $24.8 million total in the second quarter filings for 2019, beating former Vice President Joe Biden — the 2020 Democratic frontrunner — who raised $21.5 million. He also has raised more than $100,000 from South Carolina donors.

In South Carolina, he’s polling at 5% and fifth among S.C. voters — right behind U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — according to the latest Monmouth University poll, which specifically surveyed South Carolina voters, the first for Monmouth in the 2020 election cycle.

Listen to our daily briefing: