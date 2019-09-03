South Carolina
1 dead, others hurt in York County crash, fire near bridge to Lancaster; road blocked
One person was killed and others hurt Tuesday in a crash and fire in York County near the Catawba River bridge to Lancaster, officials said.
The wreck happened around 4:40 p.m. on S.C. 5 at Cureton Ferry Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes confirmed there at least one fatality in the crash. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the site, Haynes said.
Traffic is being diverted to nearby roads as emergency crews work the scene, according York County Sheriff’s Office, fire and emergency officials.
Emergency officials said the collision also caused a fire.
Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol said by telephone that troopers remain on scene and are investigating the crash.
Emergency officials and fire departments from York and Lancaster counties responded to the crash site.
Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player said two units from Lancaster County assisted with the initial scene.
