2 shot in two days in Chester, 10 since April; Police to address gun violence

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot late Wednesday in Chester, police said. It was the second shooting in two days in the city after another man was gunned down Tuesday, police said.

Chester County has had at least 10 shootings since April, according to police and sheriff officials.

Late Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was shot on Jeter Street, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams. The victim was able to speak to police before being sent to a hospital for treatment, Williams said.

Andrew Lamont Johnson, 36, was shot just before midnight on the street at the intersection of York and Brawley streets, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers have not said if there is a link between the shootings.

“We are working this cases, and all these cases, diligently,” Williams said.

Williams and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey have held several community meetings recently to address gun violence. Williams plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to further publicize what police are doing to solve pending cases and deal with shootings and street crime.

The city of Chester has about 5,500 residents in a county of about 32,000 people.

“We want the public to know what we are doing about this violence,” Williams said.

Police are investigating other shootings dating back to April. Five victims were shot in April in an 11-day span, police said. In May, three people were shot in five days, officials said.