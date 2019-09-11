Driver killed in SUV crash near Williams-Brice Stadium, SC Highway Patrol says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was killed in Columbia Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Bluff Road, close to Key Road, Master Trooper David Jones said. That is near Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina football team.

The driver of a Honda CRV was heading west on Bluff Road when the SUV began running off the right side of the road, according to Jones.

The driver overcorrected in the opposite direction and the SUV flipped before crashing, Highway Patrol reported.

Jones said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Honda before being killed.

After notifying the next of kin, the Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver.

The wreck, which remains under investigation by Highway Patrol, is the second deadly crash near the Gamecocks’ stadium in a month.

On Aug. 7, a Columbia man was walking near the stadium and was killed when he was hit by a 22-year-old woman who was charged with felony DUI involving death, The State reported.