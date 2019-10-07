Clemson investigating sexual assault reported in bathroom of campus library

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson University said campus police are investigating reports of a sexual assault that occurred in the school’s library.

The attack took place in a bathroom on the third floor of the Robert Muldrow Cooper Library, university officials said in a safety alert.

The sexual assault occurred between 9:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to the alert.

Clemson University police said the suspect was last seen wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and blazer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson University police at 864-656-2222.

Clemson issued the safety alert Sunday, hours after officials said the sexual assault was reported.

A recent study determined that Clemson University has the safest college campus in South Carolina, The State reported.

The study used information from the “U.S. Department of Education, or DOE, Campus Safety and Security analysis and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting” to reach its evaluations. It examined reports of hate crimes, violence against women, property crime and violent crime at two- and four-year schools with at least 5,000 students, according to Your Local Security.

According to U.S. DOE data, the most reported criminal offenses at Clemson are motor vehicle theft (37), burglary (21) and rape (11), while the most arrests were made for liquor law violations (104).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

